Ukraine-Russia crisis: Where are refugees fleeing to?

By Hayley Boyd
 2 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including where Ukrainian refugees are going and the ability for them to travel visa-free. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

