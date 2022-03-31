Nominations are open for Midland Public Schools teachers' excellence awards

Gerstacker Award recipients for 2021 are, from left, Adams Elementary School special education teacher Carrie Florey, Midland High School chemistry teacher Jeff Yoder, Northeast Middle School English teacher Jayme Swanson, and Plymouth Elementary School third-grade teacher Pam Taylor. (Photo provided by Midland Public Schools)

Midland Public Schools is accepting nominations for the 2022 Gerstacker Teacher Proficiency awards.

The deadline to nominate a local teacher for their exceptional professional merit is Friday, April 22.

MPS and the Midland City Education Association recently announced the 67th annual awards, which are made possible through the support of the Carl and Esther Gerstacker Donor-Advised Fund at the Midland Area Community Foundation. The awards will be presented and celebrated during this year's Opening Staff Meeting, which is scheduled for August.

Four awards will be made to Midland Public Schools’ teachers this spring for "Excellence in Teaching." Recipients will receive a cash award to be used for travel, continuing education, research in education or other appropriate purposes, together with an engraved permanent testimonial to their exceptional professional merit.

Two of the awards will be made to teachers in the elementary division (grades K-5) and two to teachers in the secondary division (grades 6-12).

Eligibility for the award is based on the following: Any person who has served continuously for a period of three or more years in a position requiring a Michigan certificate for teaching, is not retiring this year and has not received a Gerstacker Award previously.

Nominations may be submitted by completing at bit.ly/3IXjU8l.

A personal letter may also be used as a nomination. Those submitting letters should address the Gerstacker Awards Committee at the MPS Superintendent’s Office, which is located at 600 East Carpenter Street in Midland.

The Gerstacker Awards Committee consists of a member of the Board of Education, President of the Midland City Education Association (MCEA), Chairperson of the MCEA Professional Standards Committee, an MPS Administrator and a Gerstacker recipient from the previous year.

Each year since 1956, teacher proficiency awards have been given to recognize contributions by exemplary teachers beyond the ordinary level of professional performance.