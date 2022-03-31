ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index set for best monthly gain in five

By Amal S
 3 days ago

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s commodity-heavy main stock index hit a record high on Thursday and was on track for its best monthly performance in five, as a rally in gold prices lifted precious metal miners.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.12 points, or 0.35%, at 22,154.08..

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,937.1 an ounce.

The renewed interest in safe-haven gold came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country was prepared for new Russian attacks and that no quick resolution to the conflict was expected. Both the countries will, however, resume their peace talks online on April 1.

“Being the last day of the month and the last day of the quarter, so far equities in general are pretty quiet around the world,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Despite the recent market gyrations caused by the Ukraine war and unruly inflation, the TSX was set to post its biggest monthly gain since October thanks to surging commodity prices.

The index was also on track for its second quarter of gains, outperforming U.S. stocks which were eyeing their worst quarter since the pandemic crash in 2020.

“It is not unusual in this kind of an environment where commodity prices are stronger and equities are weakened,” Cieszynski said, referring to the TSX outperformance.

Capping further advances on Thursday, the healthcare sector fell more than 1% on weakness in pot stocks such as Tilray Inc, Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis .

The energy sector inched higher despite a slump in oil prices, taking its gains for this month to 7.5%.

On the economic front, data showed the Canadian economy grew for a ninth consecutive month in February, following a January gain that met expectations. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

