The Southeast of Saline softball team will look to build on the momentum of a thoroughly successful 16-6 campaign in 2021, bringing back almost everyone from that run. “We are definitely excited to get back on the field to compete again,” SES head coach Pesha Ptacek said. “Hopefully, we can get some consistent field time with the weather as we prepare for our first doubleheader.”

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO