Las Vegas, NV

Check Out The 12 Coolest Items In The 2022 Grammy Gift Bag

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from potentially winning an award and seeing some of your favorite artists perform, a...

www.elitedaily.com

Related
Elite Daily

These Photos Of Billie's Oscars Performance Are Hauntingly Beautiful

It’s taken a long time for Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” to reach the Oscars stage. The James Bond theme was released in early 2020; however, because the movie No Time to Die was delayed due to lockdown delaying the film’s release, Eilish’s song didn’t get its Best Original Song nom until this year.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Starbucks Alert: Lady Gaga Told Caitlyn Jenner She Switched Malibu Baristas

In some brewing celebrity updates, Lady Gaga has a new coffee routine. Ahead of the official 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 27, the House of Gucci star skipped the official red carpet to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Party. While on the other red carpet (of several that evening), Gaga was seen speaking with Caitlyn Jenner, and what exactly did they chat about? It’s...coffee.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Beauty Swag That Made It to the Oscars Gift Bag Is Worth More Than $20K

We don't know about you, but we have always wondered what's inside the gift bags at major award shows. Year after year we've asked ourselves: what could possibly be good enough for some of the biggest stars in the world? With award season ramping up and the Oscars just a few days away, we got a sneak peek at this year's "Everyone Wins" bag for the Oscar nominees. After seeing the products in this gift bag, we don't know if we're happy that our curiosity is finally satisfied or jealous that we can't get one too.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

Will Taylor Swift Attend The 2022 Grammys? Here’s What To Know

Taylor Swift is beloved by the Grammys. She’s the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times: in 2010 for Fearless, 2016 for 1989, and last year for Folklore. She’s competing again for the top prize this year with her album, Evermore. This naturally begs the question of if she’ll attend the big night. However, the answer isn’t as certain as you might think. In fact, there is no definitive answer.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's How To Watch And Stream The 2022 Grammys So You Don't Miss A Thing

If the Oscars are “Hollywood’s biggest night,” then the Grammys are “music’s biggest night.” The wide-ranging awards show, which seeks to honor every kind of audio recording — from podcasts to audiobooks to music — marks the highest honor for those working in the industry, and celebrities turn out in droves for it. Here’s how to watch and stream the 2022 Grammys to see all the action.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Reviewers Swear By These Super Helpful Products On Amazon That Are All Under $30

In my youth, my online shopping baskets were always full of fun, superfluous items that only a teenager can spend money on without experiencing an overwhelming sense of buyer's remorse. Am I proud that I own the entire JAWS quadrilogy on Blu-ray? Sort of — but if I had the chance to take that $100 back and spend it on several affordable but useful products on Amazon, you can bet that my older and wiser self would hop on that opportunity.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Traveling Soon? Check Out This Top-Rated $23 Toiletry Bag — Reviewers Say It's a Huge Space Saver

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No matter how long the trip might last, you’ve bound to lack space if you’re an over-packer — more so if you’re someone with an extensive beauty routine. That’s why a toiletry bag is your best trick at storing all of your skincare, beauty, and more. They’re a nice alternative to squeezing all of your toiletries in your luggage. So if you have a lot of travel demands, opt for Amazon’s best-seller, the...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Twitter Lost It Over All The Celeb Cameos In The "Bruno" Oscars Performance

According to the song, we’re not supposed to talk about Bruno, but fans can’t stop talking about the performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto at the 2022 Oscars. With a surprise rap from Megan Thee Stallion and cameos from Becky G and Luis Fonsi, it stole the show.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Twitter Is Full Of Jokes About The Bizarre Oscar Fan-Fave Awards

The 94th Oscars announced the first ever-Twitter Award to modernize the Academy Awards for “Most Popular Film.” From the moment this was announced, critics and fans alike were skeptical. But these memes about the 2022 Oscars Twitter awards are savage.
INTERNET
Elite Daily

Zendaya Had The Perfect Reaction To Megan Rapping Her Name At The Oscars

The 2022 Oscars were full of many surprising moments, but one of the most exciting surprises came in the middle of one of the biggest songs of the night. Megan Thee Stallion crashed the Encanto cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” performance with a brand-new verse crafted especially for Oscars night. Of course, the new rhymes included tons of references to movies’ biggest night, and a particularly fun shoutout to Zendaya. Naturally, Zendaya had the perfect reaction to Megan Thee Stallion’s 2022 Oscars rap, and it was such a hype moment.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Selena Gomez Just Debuted Spring’s Cutest Haircut, And I’m Obsessed

Selena Gomez has decided to spring clean her old aesthetic and debut a cheeky, new haircut with bangs. In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, March 31, the Only Murders in the Building actress showed off bob-length hair in a look that featured tons of texture, plus a pair of brand spankin’ new wavy bangs. I feel great about the former Disney darling adding “brow length bangs” to the 2022 most-coveted hairstyle bingo card. I’ve been meaning to get my own excessively grown-out bangs trimmed back into shape and Gomez’s new look is quite a vibe.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

7 Engagement Rings Like Andi Dorfman’s, But For Way Less Money

Grab your wine and red roses, people — the fan favorite Season 10 Bachelorette is getting hitched! On March 30, Andi Dorfman shared that she is engaged to non-Bachelor Nation boyfriend Blaine Hart. The duo, who actually met 15 years ago, began their relationship in Italy during summer 2021. Straight out of a romance novel, right? After watching Dorfman fall in and out of love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, fans are so excited to see her get the happy ending she deserves. Not to mention, Andi Dorfman’s engagement ring is seriously stunning. (BRB, Googling cheaper versions of her ring as we speak.)
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The 7 Best Ice Rollers For Faces, According To Dermatologists

For a cooling massage on your forehead, cheeks, under-eyes, and more, reach for the best ice rollers for faces. Top picks feature an easy-to-hold handle and a roller head that’s well-sized to best reach the areas you’re massaging — a larger head will cover most of your face, while a smaller one will allow for precise rolling in areas like your jawline or under the eyes. Ice rollers typically come with either stainless steel or gel heads, and each has its pros and cons. “Stainless steel ice rollers stay cold longer than gel rollers because they have a higher thermal conductivity,” explains Dr. Cheryl Rosen, a board-certified dermatologist and director of dermatology at BowTied Life. “This means that they can transfer heat more quickly from the ice to your skin, which results in a longer-lasting cooling effect.” That being said, rollers filled with gel beads tend to be gentler and softer overall, so they may be more comfortable to use. Just know they may not stay cold for as long as stainless steel rollers.
HEALTH

