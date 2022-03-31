Check Out The 12 Coolest Items In The 2022 Grammy Gift Bag

For a cooling massage on your forehead, cheeks, under-eyes, and more, reach for the best ice rollers for faces. Top picks feature an easy-to-hold handle and a roller head that’s well-sized to best reach the areas you’re massaging — a larger head will cover most of your face, while a smaller one will allow for precise rolling in areas like your jawline or under the eyes. Ice rollers typically come with either stainless steel or gel heads, and each has its pros and cons. “Stainless steel ice rollers stay cold longer than gel rollers because they have a higher thermal conductivity,” explains Dr. Cheryl Rosen, a board-certified dermatologist and director of dermatology at BowTied Life. “This means that they can transfer heat more quickly from the ice to your skin, which results in a longer-lasting cooling effect.” That being said, rollers filled with gel beads tend to be gentler and softer overall, so they may be more comfortable to use. Just know they may not stay cold for as long as stainless steel rollers.

