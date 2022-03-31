Maluma helps a fan propose to his girlfriend during his Frankfurt concert

Maluma is in Europe, delighting his fans with his Papi Juancho Tour. During his stop in Frankfurt, the Colombian singer helped a fan propose to his girlfriend.

The “Hawaii” singer stepped aside and allowed the couple to have a magical moment in front of thousands of people. Once the marriage proposal began, the stage turned red, and rose petals fell over the pair while Maluma stood mesmerized behind a piano.

When the woman began crying and didn’t respond, the singer walked over to them and asked her if she accepted. She later replied by yelling “yes” in Spanish.

Maluma took to social media to immortalize the moment ahs shared it with his Instagram followers.. “This just happened in Frankfurt-Germany. Long live love (look at my face, please),“ wrote the artist.

He also shared on his Instagram stories how happy he was with the reception of his fans in the European country. “What a level, Frankfurt, what a f * cking level,” said the Colombian to all his followers.

The Papi Juancho Tour will continue through Barcelona (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Madrid (Spain), Bucharest (Romania), and Tel Aviv (Israel). Then Maluma will head back to Latin America to perform his long-awaited in Medellín, Colombia.