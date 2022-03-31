ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Crush’ Hulu First Look: See Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho in the “Very Gay” New Rom-Com

By Kase Wickman
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

Anchors aweigh, we have a new ship!

Hulu released the first images from Crush , the feature-length rom-com set to hit the streamer April 29. The movie, which co-writer Kirsten King described as “ very gay ” in a tweet, stars Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho as high schoolers who find love in a hopeless place — the school’s track team. And yes, there’s going to be some smooching. When announcing the film in a tweet back in July, co-writer Casey Rackham emphasized that it is “ REALLY, REALLY GAY!!! ” So if you had any doubt, banish it: Crush is gay and proud of it.

Check out the pics, which we assume are what pops up when you ask Siri to define “precious”:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKzSI_0evLj2JX00 HULU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRy99_0evLj2JX00 HULU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrdJS_0evLj2JX00 HULU

Hulu released a plot synopsis along with the super-cute images:

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

In addition to Blanchard and Cravalho, Crush also features Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau and Megan Mullally. Sammi Cohen directed the movie.

This is Cohen’s feature directorial debut. She told PRIDE :

“It’s exciting to be making a coming-of-age comedy about love that normalizes the queer experience. Growing up, LGBTQ+ representation in films like Tomboy , Pariah , and But I’m a Cheerleader changed how I felt about myself. They made the invisible kid inside me feel seen, accepted and empowered. That’s what I hope this movie does for audiences today. With the discrimination and active legislation taking place right now it feels more important than ever to tell queer stories and to continue normalizing the queer experience as a human experience.”

Writer Alanna Bennett further hyped Crush , tweeting that it’s “ so good and so queer ,” calling it “the cute-ass queer romcom I know a lot of y’all have been yearning for.”

Hulu is also set to release Fire Island , a gay rom-com adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster, on June 3.

Comments / 5

Related
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Debuted Skylar Astin's New Character, And Love May Already Be In The Air

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, called “Put the Squeeze on Me.”. Is the “JoLink” experiment over already? Grey’s Anatomy had BFFs Jo and Link hooking up for literally like a second, only to rip them apart again. While the two go back and forth figuring out how they feel about each other like some kind of Friends episode, it seems like Jo may have found something else to keep her focus, and that something else is Skylar Astin. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum joined the cast of Grey’s in the most recent episode, “Put the Squeeze on Me,” and there are already sparks flying between his character Todd Eames and Jo.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 First Look With Kaley Cuoco Teases Twists Ahead

The Flight Attendant was a massive hit for HBO Max, and now fans can get a peek at Season 2 with a first look tease. In an Instagram clip, series star Kaley Cuoco introduced a preview of the upcoming new episodes, which tease many twists and explosive situations — quite literally — ahead for her character, Cassie Bowden. We can also see that the new season will feature a number of other returning cast members, including Zosia Mamet and Rosie Perez. The new season is set to debut April 21.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Joel Kim Booster
Person
Rowan Blanchard
Person
Tyler Alvarez
Person
Megan Mullally
Person
Teala Dunn
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Deadline

Harry Hamlin Joins AMC’s ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ As Series Regular, Boards Paramount & Endeavor Content’s Tom Brady Pic ‘80 For Brady’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) has signed on for a series regular role in the AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and for a supporting role in the film 80 for Brady for Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content. The former series written and executive produced by showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) is based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. It focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Rom Com#Racism#Hulu Hulu Hulu Hulu#Lgbtq
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Bill Hader Looks for a "Second Chance" in This Killer Barry Season 3 Teaser

Watch: Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader SECRETLY Dating for "Over a Year" Barry never makes it easy on himself. The Emmy-winning HBO series, starring Bill Hader as the titular Barry Berkman, returns on April 24. In this first look at the new season, Barry is doing his best to move on from the dangerous world he's managed to embroil himself in.
TV SERIES
99.5 WKDQ

Maggie and Negan to Star in ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series

There are three episodes left in the run of The Walking Dead, but the story will not end with the show’s series finale. AMC already has a bunch of spinoffs from the zombie series, with several more in the works. You can already watch Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is coming later this year, a film starring former Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira is in development, and a spinoff starring fan favorite characters Daryl and Carol has previously been announced for 2023.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced With Official Trailer, First Look Photos

Better Call Saul Season 6 is well on its way, and fans will be excited to learn that the show finally has a premiere date and some new first-look photos and a new trailer. AMC has announced that the final season of Better Call Saul will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Decider.com

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy