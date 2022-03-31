ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Lenten lunches served at Wilmington UMC

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — The Wilmington United Methodist Church at 50 E. Locust St. has been...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

UMC Family Banquet on March 25 with Featured Speaker Seth Denney

ARCADIA–The 36th Annual Arcadia Family Banquet will be held on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. The United Methodist Church (UMC) event will take place in the Arcadia High School Gym and will feature a newsworthy keynote speaker–Seth Denney. Mr. Seth Denney recently retired as a news anchor...
ARCADIA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy