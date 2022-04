Do you ever worry about being overly dependent on technology? Many people can’t imagine going one hour without checking devices, much less an entire year without the internet. But singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane did just that and created music after the experience. He’ll perform the album “Magnificent Bird” at the Ferst Center for the Arts, on the campus of Georgia Tech, on April 4. Kahane joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share his thoughts on life inside and outside the online metaverse and where his music fits into the broader conversation.

