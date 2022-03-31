Academy Says Will Smith Was Asked to Leave Oscars And Refused

The 2022 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Awards show, better known as the Oscars, will be in person and televised on Sunday March 27th at 8:00pm. Which is daylight savings time on the east coast. It will be another festive event for the Hollywood elite to congratulate each other for films: that most citizens could not attend in a movie theater because of the pandemic, can not stream because they are not yet available, did not stream because they are not interested or do not care to ever watch these films. To add insult to the fans after the televised drive-thru version of the 2021 Academy Awards, some categories will not be televised live this year. https://tvline.com/2022/02/22/oscars-categories-not-live-taped-awards-list/

