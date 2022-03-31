ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

NYSP: Explosives found on Route 5 in Amsterdam

By Michael O'Brien
 2 days ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to New York State Police, explosives were found on Route 5 in Amsterdam. The bomb disposal unit and multiple fire units are currently on scene.

Gloversville man dies after crash in Amsterdam

The site is near Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. The State Police bomb unit was also asked to assist the incident.

This situation is ongoing and more details will be released. If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com .

AMSTERDAM, NY
