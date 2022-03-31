NYSP: Explosives found on Route 5 in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to New York State Police, explosives were found on Route 5 in Amsterdam. The bomb disposal unit and multiple fire units are currently on scene.Gloversville man dies after crash in Amsterdam
The site is near Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. The State Police bomb unit was also asked to assist the incident.
This situation is ongoing and more details will be released. If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0