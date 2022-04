28-year-old Lindsey Schobelock has been missing since Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from Chillicothe, Ohio. “We are just confused and just feeling helpless,” Lindsey’s stepmother Suellen Schobelock told Dateline. “Helpless is pretty much the word of the day around here.”. Suellen has been Lindsey’s stepmother since she...

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO