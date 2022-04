Being the star of one of the biggest franchises, like, ever means that Daniel Radcliffe should be pretty used to people fangirl and boying over him, but it was his and his girlfriend’s turn recently. The Harry Potter franchise star recently worked with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum (and, interestingly enough, Brad Pitt)on The Lost City, and apparently he and his girlfriend Erin Darke are huge fans of Bullock. Radcliffe has now opened up about Darke meeting Bullock after the couple walked the red carpet together for the first time in years, and about what a big deal it was that he was working with her on the upcoming new release film.

