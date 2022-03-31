Letter: Council is supposed to work for residents, not developers

I am so sorry to shock you with that headline, but at this time I am seeing things in our world and locally trend toward the danger of the democracy of government and I cannot keep my mouth shut any longer. If you look at the Feb. 14 Westerly Town Council regular meeting minutes, I am disgusted that by a 4-2 vote our Town Council voted to send questions on the ballot for a referendum planned for early May. Per the meeting minutes and The Westerly Sun, “One of the most controversial questions will ask voters to approve four-year terms for the council and to stagger the terms. Councilors are currently limited to two consecutive two-year terms. Under the proposed change, councilors could only serve for eight consecutive years and would be required to wait before running again.” I am pleased that Councilors Overton and Cooke, as well as several residents, have publicly expressed concern that the council’s push for a May referendum on council terms appears self-serving. Unfortunately with the 4-2 vote it was voted to go to a May referendum, which will cost Westerly thousands to hold, and it is coming out of your pockets.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 15 DAYS AGO