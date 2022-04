POCKET REVIEW: The Marriage of Alice B.Toklas – Jermyn Street Theatre. Your appreciation of this fragmented play by Edward Einhorn about two of the world’s most famous lesbians – Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas – will depend necessarily on your understanding of genius and whether you think the American poet and art connossieur was one. She certainly thought she was, as did her lover, Alice, and, according to the play, so did all her friends. These included Picasso, Hemingway, Joyce, and just about every modernist creative type within her Paris circle who all either were, or thought they were, geniuses too.

