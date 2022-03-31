‘I’ll be ready to play wherever’: Al Horford responded to a question over his vaccination status

The Celtics face the potential of playoff games in Canada, which requires that athletes traveling to the country be vaccinated.

Al Horford during a Celtics-Nuggets game on March 20, 2022. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Celtics lost to the Heat on Wednesday, 106-98. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Tonight, the Bruins host the Devils at 7 p.m.

Al Horford’s comments on playing in Canada: As of Jan. 15, all professional athletes and their support staff have been required to be fully vaccinated to be allowed into Canada for competition.

This could potentially have major implications for the NBA playoffs, as the Raptors are currently slated to be the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed.

After the Celtics declined to answer a recent question about the team’s vaccination rate by ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps, speculation began over which Boston players might not be allowed into Canada.

In a recent loss to the Raptors in Toronto, the Celtics rested four players: Robert Williams (who is injured), Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford.

Williams is vaccinated, according to Bontemps, while Tatum told reporters on Celtics media day that he is also vaccinated.

Brown, speaking on the same day, simply said that he thought the decision regarding the vaccine was a “personal choice.”

Horford, who has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols twice this season (both times in 2021), acknowledged the circumstances following Boston’s loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Should the Celtics face the Raptors in the playoffs, he said he will be eligible to play in Toronto.

“We’re clear on that. I’ll be ready to play wherever,” Horford said.

Given the specific Canadian rules, that implies that Horford is either already vaccinated or will be by the time the two teams (potentially) match up.

Trivia: When Al Horford declared for the NBA Draft as a junior, he was joined by three other Florida teammates. The group was coming off of back-to-back NCAA titles. Can you name the three other players who declared with Horford?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was drafted seventh by the Timberwolves, one was picked ninth by the Bulls, and the third had to wait until the second round (52nd overall) to be selected by the Trail Blazers.

U.S. men’s team qualifies for 2022 World Cup: Despite losing to Costa Rica 2-0 on Wednesday night, the U.S. secured an automatic qualification spot for the tournament on goal differential. After missing out in 2018, the U.S. will get another chance on the world’s stage.

Jayson Tatum on his technical foul call:

On this day: In 1978, Boston University announced that Rick Pitino would become the school’s next men’s basketball coach.

Pitino, then just 26 years old, took over his first full-time head coaching job with characteristic energy, promising that the Terriers would recruit and compete at a higher level.

In his five seasons with Boston, Pitino coached the team to a 91-51 record (a .641 winning percentage). The run included an NIT and NCAA Tournament appearance before he departed to take the job at Providence in 1985.

Daily highlight: Real Madrid’s Claudia Zornoza chipped Barcelona goalkeeper Sandra Paños during Wednesday’s historic Champions League quarterfinal at the Nou Camp.

A crowd of 91,553 set a new world record for attendance at a women’s soccer game. Barcelona won the game 5-2, advancing 8-3 on aggregate.

Trivia answer: Corey Brewer, Joakim Noah, Taurean Green