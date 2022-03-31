ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

Student found with unloaded gun at Lowndes Middle School

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QewPs_0evLfkRc00

Lowndes County Schools released a statement Thursday morning regarding a student that was found on the Lowndes Middle School campus with an unloaded gun.

"At no point was the safety of our campus in jeopardy. On-campus law enforcement reacted promptly along with district office personnel. The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority and our school day will continue as normal,"said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services with Lowndes County Schools Sandra Wilcher.

No other information has been made available at this time.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News

12K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Dozens of students sickened and hospitalised after sanitizer found in milk cartons at New Jersey schools

At least 64 students were sickened and dozens were sent to hospitals after a “non-toxic consumable sanitizer” was found in milk cartons in several schools in Camden, New Jersey. School district spokeswoman Valerie Merritt said more than 30 students had been taken to two hospitals in the area after the substance, which is colourless, was discovered on Wednesday morning, NJ Advance Media reported. Some students vomited, she said. Camden County Police were alerted at 9.09am on Wednesday, according to police spokesman Dan Keashen. How the substance made it into the milk cartons was not immediately clear. On Wednesday night,...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lowndes County, GA
Lowndes County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Services#Lowndes Middle School#Lowndes County Schools
Albany Herald

Busy afternoon for Albany police officers

ALBANY — Albany police officers had a busy afternoon Wednesday, working a pair of very public cases in northwest Albany. APD officers placed a woman in handcuffs at the corner of 15th Avenue and Palmyra Road, while another group of officers looked through a pile of clothing along the Jefferson Street exit of U.S. 19.
ALBANY, GA
Long Beach Tribune

“(One) student was the “Slavemaster” because he knew how to handle them,” students ‘sold’ Black classmates as slaves while in school, parent speaks out

Parents were in total disbelief and completely devastated about an incident that happened recently in a school when students held a ‘slavery auction’ where they were selling their Black classmates as slaves. The incident was brought to the light of the day when a mother of a Black student shared a post on social media informing other parents, the school district and the community.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
WCTV

Young boy found on a highway riding his scooter trying to reach his mother

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An off-duty Capitol Police officer is being applauded for helping assist a little boy on HWY 27 in Northern Tallahassee earlier this week. According to a Facebook post by FDLE, Officer Sadler was driving to dinner with his wife Tuesday night when he noticed a young boy riding his scooter on the busy highway.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Lawrence Post

Fill-in-teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair and hit him in the head, the educator responded by throwing two chairs at the student

The substitute teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair at him and hit the teacher’s head. The educator reportedly responded by throwing two chairs at the student. In some videos, only the male teacher is seen throwing the chairs at the student amid the chaos in the classroom, but the school district officials confirmed that the student attacked the teacher first.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCTV

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy