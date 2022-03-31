ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Those who got J&J's COVID vaccine should seriously consider a Pfizer or Moderna booster, experts say

By Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

More than 16 million Americans rolled up their sleeves last year to get Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine because it promised to be a "one and done" shot.

But months after federal officials recommended they get a second shot to be adequately protected, newer information and booster authorizations suggest they should consider a third dose.

"My recommendation would be for someone who received a J&J dose last year to go ahead and get two doses of (either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) vaccine, especially if the individual is in what we consider a high-risk group," said Brian Dixon, an epidemiologist at the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Dixon led a new study that found people who got a single J&J shot or one shot and a booster were less protected against a serious case of COVID-19 than those who received two initial doses and a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

On Tuesday, two federal agencies authorized additional booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for anyone 50 and older, as well as people of any age with weakened immune systems. They are entitled to boosters at least four months after their most recent dose.

Neither agency mentioned J&J recipients specifically, though they are entitled to the extra booster.

Dr. William Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said he thinks people of any age who got an initial dose of J&J needs a second booster.

"If they received one dose of the J&J, they should get two additional doses," he said.

Moss said he understands why those who got the J&J shot would feel disappointed and upset about the new study and booster authorization.

"This issue was not addressed head-on (by federal agencies), and it needs to be," Moss said, adding that he hopes it will come up during an April 6 Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting. "The FDA and CDC have kind of left the J&J folks out to dry a little bit without really weighing in on this with specific recommendations."

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which have been given to more than 190 million Americans, are based on mRNA technology. When someone receives an mRNA shot, their own cells are directed to make a protein found on surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The J&J vaccine uses a different, harmless virus to deliver the same protein, which trains the immune system to recognize and attack if the coronavirus actually arrives.

Early trial data suggested the J&J vaccine wasn't as protective as the mRNA shots, but officials said it was just as good as the others because it only required a single dose.

Now, it's clear multiple doses are needed for adequate protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyrWI_0evLfe9G00
A pharmacist holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bay Shore, New York Mark Lennihan, AP Images

Last fall, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone who received an initial dose of J&J get a second shot at least two months after the first and to prefer a non-J&J vaccine as a booster .

At the time, immune responses to the different vaccines suggested the mRNA vaccines would be more effective. The new research from Dixon and colleagues at the CDC shows that one or two J&J shots prevented far fewer serious infections than the other vaccines.

In a study of 80,000 people who visited emergency departments or urgent-care facilities for COVID-19 infections, receiving a single dose of J&J prevented only 24% of visits compared to being unvaccinated.

Two J&J doses prevented 54% of visits and one J&J shot plus one of the other vaccines prevented 79% of ER visits. Three mRNA shots (the original course plus one booster) prevented 83% of ER visits.

Among 25,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19, one shot of J&J prevented 31% of hospitalizations, two prevented 67%, mixed doses prevented 78% and three shots of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech prevented 90% of hospital visits compared with those who were unvaccinated.

A substantial majority of those requiring treatment were unvaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MR3E_0evLfe9G00
Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, New York, gets the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from registered nurse Stephanie Wagner in New York. Mark Lennihan, AP Images

Dr. Dan Barouch, who helped develop the J&J vaccine, said he still thinks its advantages will appear over time.

Barouch, who directs the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, said some data indicates J&J recipients will be protected longer than those who received only an mRNA vaccine.

Earlier in the pandemic, more people who received just the J&J shot got COVID-19 than those who received an mRNA vaccine. But since December, with the rise of omicron, some data suggests J&J recipients have been better protected, he said.

Barouch agrees that everyone who got a J&J shot and then a booster probably needs another one.

"The question is when," he said. "Is there an urgency to do so now? That might depend on who you are."

People who are older, have weakened immune systems or have health conditions such as diabetes , may want to get that second booster now, regardless of which vaccines they've already received, Barouch said, echoing recommendations from the FDA and CDC.

"For the general public or a healthy 50-year-old," he said, "the case is not entirely clear."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Those who got J&J's COVID vaccine should seriously consider a Pfizer or Moderna booster, experts say

Comments / 760

SpliffyMcSpliffFace
2d ago

Don't get any more vaccines, this whole thing has been a scam from the beginning to get us to take the vaccine. Modernas 2016 patent DNA sequence found in covid virus was a 1 in a 3 trillion chance. It would take you 31.7 years to count to 1 billion if you never slept. So you never could even imagine the number 3 trillion is, think about how big that number is out of 1..Moderna, Fauci, gain of function. That was released on purpose to scare you into taking the vaccine, the vaccine is not good. The CDC ran the Tuskegee experiment for 40yrs, if you think they won't do this kind of thing look it up. Also Holmesburg prison experiment.

Reply(120)
421
Guest-112
1d ago

my younger brother love to say "if you want to upset a conservative, tell them a lie. if you want to upset a liberal, tell them the truth."

Reply(28)
264
tyler
2d ago

lol people are still worried about this nonsense?? wow... go ahead. get one of each. side effects are like Pokémon: GOT TO GET THEM ALL!

Reply(26)
98
Related
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have “underestimated” the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
INDUSTRY
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dixon
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA warns to stop using 7 medications

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling multiple lots of seven drugs found to be out of specification. Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling 11 specific lots of Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin, and NAD compounded injectables, already distributed to consumers. The company found these compounded products to be out of specification, Yahoo! news reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#J J#Covid#Americans#The Regenstrief Institute#Indiana University#Pfizer Biontech
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

I'm Eligible for a Second COVID Booster. Do I Need to Get It?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Both the US Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed off on a second booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people age 50 and older and those with compromised immune systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Chicago

As picture of Covid vaccine durability gets clearer, J&J makes a strong showing

When the early Covid vaccine trial results came out, an important indicator of success couldn’t yet be assessed: durability. Those initial studies were just three to four months — too short to determine how long protection lasts. But now, that question is gaining renewed attention as public health officials weigh the possibility of fourth doses of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Oregonian

Fentanyl poisoning: What you need to know

Doctors use the powerful synthetic opioid to treat patients with chronic severe pain or extreme pain following surgery. It’s a schedule II controlled substance that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Illicit fentanyl has now overtaken the illegal drug market, sold on the...
HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

430K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy