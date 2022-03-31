DK Metcalf to the Kansas City Chiefs, how a trade might look

The Kansas City Chiefs are exploring the trade market for a wide receiver and Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf seems to be emerging as a potential target for the Super Bowl contender.

Metcalf, frequently floated in NFL trade rumors , finds himself at a pivotal point in Seattle. The Seahawks are in a transition, shifting to a more run-heavy offense that fits what Pete Carroll wants. With uncertainty at quarterback and Tyler Lockett under a long-term deal, it’s possible Metcalf could be moved.

Carroll recently told 93.9 KJR that the franchise wants Metcalf to be a part of its long-term core. However, the young offensive weapon also wants to be one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL . Given the direction Seattle is headed, that might not align with the club’s long-term goals.

With that in mind, let’s examine how the Kansas City Chiefs could acquire DK Metcalf and what kind of impact he would have on their offense.

What will a DK Metcalf trade cost the Chiefs?

The starting point for any blockbuster trade involving a star wide receiver is a first-round pick. The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Cheifs received first- and second-round picks for Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. While Metcalf isn’t on that level as a player, his age is a significant boost for his trade value.

Seattle would start negotiations by requiring the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft , real negotiations begin after that. While the club might push for the inclusion of a second-round pick, Metcalf being regarded as a tier below the elite receivers in the NFL likely means Kansas City gives up other picks.

Seattle Seahawks receive: 20th overall pick, 94th overall pick, 2023 conditional fourth-round pick

20th overall pick, 94th overall pick, 2023 conditional fourth-round pick Kansas City Chiefs receive: DK Metcalf

The conditions on the fourth-round pick can be determined off Metcalf’s roster status for the 2023 season. If he is still with Kansas City in Week 1 of the regular season, it becomes a third-round pick. Otherwise, the Cheifs send their 2024 fourth-round pick to Seattle.

From the Seahawks’ perspective, picking up a first-round pick in a deep class allows them to continue their rebuild. Keep in mind, Seattle could trade down from the 9th pick to truly create a stronger collection of top-100 picks.

DK Metcalf’s impact on Kansas City Chiefs offense

Kansas City is confident that Marquez Valdes-Scantling can step in and become a vertical threat for the passing attack. He offers better size than Hill, but no one is expecting him to replicate anything close to the production.

However, the Chiefs want to build a deeper receiving corps. Signing Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster only plays a small part in that. Andy Reid knows he needs to find another go-to target for Patrick Mahomes , a playmaker in critical situations.

DK Metcalf stats 2020-’21): 158 receptions, 2,270 receiving yards, 14.4 ypc, 22 touchdowns

Metcalf finished with the third-most deep targets (30) per game and ranked sixth in air yards (1,605). Keep in mind, Geno Smith started multiple games. Because of poor quarterback play and Wilson throwing with a finger injury, Metcalf led the NFL in unrealized air yards (940).

That wouldn’t be a worry with Mahomes. He posted the fifth-highest passer rating (113.3), per Pro Football Focus , on throws 20-plus yards downfield in 2021. A year prior, Mahomes posted a 13-2 TD-INT ratio on deep throws.

Adding Metcalf wouldn’t be about trying to replicate what Hill did. Instead, Reid would redesign his offense. Given how deep the Cheifs’ receiving corps would be, the offense would likely be even better in 2022.

Kansas City can’t replace what Hill forced defenses to do against it in the past three seasons. However, it can adapt to the modern NFL with an even more dangerous passing attack that causes headaches for defensive backs and defensive coordinators.

