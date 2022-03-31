St. Martinville Man Wanted For Multiple Drug and Weapon Charges
LA R.S.-40:966A(MARIJUANA) Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids. LA R.S.-40:966A(MDMA) Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA. LA R.S.-40:967A(METH) Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine) LA R.S.-40:967A(COCAINE) Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine) LA R.S.-40:967A(AMPHETAMINE/ADDERALL) Distribution/Possession with the...www.kadn.com
Comments / 0