Saint Martinville, LA

St. Martinville Man Wanted For Multiple Drug and Weapon Charges

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA R.S.-40:966A(MARIJUANA) Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids. LA R.S.-40:966A(MDMA) Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA. LA R.S.-40:967A(METH) Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine) LA R.S.-40:967A(COCAINE) Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine) LA R.S.-40:967A(AMPHETAMINE/ADDERALL) Distribution/Possession with the...

www.kadn.com

