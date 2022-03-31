ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-15

By Vivian Chow
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A car fire is blocking lanes on I-15 on Thursday morning.

The fire is located near the 1600 North Exit in Orem.

Lanes have been blocked to accommodate debris scene cleanup.

(Courtesy of UDOT)

Drivers are asked to travel with caution in the area.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Traffic Accident#Udot
