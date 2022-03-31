ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Eric Church’s canceled concert affects Upstate man

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man had plans to celebrate his birthday by seeing Eric Church perform in concert Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

All of those plans were changed when Benjie Burns received the following email from Ticketmaster Tuesday:

“To the Church Choir,

This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four.

As a lifetime Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA tourament is any sports enthursiast’s dream.

This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts thats makes up want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.

Woody Durham always said, “Go where you go and do what you do,” thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels.”

While Church will be in New Orleans to watch the Final Four, Burns will be in San Antonio to celebrate his birthday.

“It’s not going to stop us,” Burns said.

While many people bashed Church for his decision, Burns said “he’s got every right to do what he is doing”.

Burns went on to say that while Church’s job is to entertain, he has every right to take a day off to be with his family at a once in a lifetime event.

After the announcement, Church’s social media posts, which have since been deleted, blew up with disappointment from fans. Burns said it is “not going to stop me from being an Eric Church fan”.

Ticketmaster said every concert goer would receive a refund.

Ticketmaster said every concert goer would receive a refund.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

