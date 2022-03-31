ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County offering second COVID booster

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is now offering second boosters of COVID-19 vaccine at its Community Vaccine Clinic at 223 S. Main (former downtown Wichita library) and at mobile vaccination clinics around Sedgwick County .

People ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster at least four months after receiving a first booster shot. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has specified that the second booster must be one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).

People ages 18-49 who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine for both their primary series and booster doses can now receive a second mRNA booster four months after their J&J booster dose.

People ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can also receive a second booster – a fifth dose for this group. The second booster must follow the first booster by at least four months, and it must be an mRNA vaccine.

“The decision to offer second boosters helps the groups at higher risk of developing severe disease – immunocompromised people, older people with underlying medical conditions, and the elderly,” said Adrienne Byrne, SCHD director.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health & Environment have endorsed the FDA’s authorization of second boosters for these groups.

Another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster gets FDA OK for ages 50-plus

SCHD provides Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and over and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine for ages 18 and over. No appointments are necessary; no ID is required. Parent/guardian consent is required for anyone under 18 to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

