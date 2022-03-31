ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abandoned Developer Blue Box Game Studios Deletes Past Tweets Sparking New Fan Theories

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbandoned seems like it may have been, well, abandoned. The mysterious PlayStation 5 horror game from developer Blue Box Game Studios set the internet ablaze last year when it was first announced. From there, the excitement around the project only continued to grow, largely due in part to theories related to...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
SVG

Dr Disrespect's New Game Is Already Causing An Uproar

Dr Disrespect seems to be trying to get on with his life after his famous 2020 ban from Twitch. He's built a new platform on YouTube, complete with most of his same fans, and he's even given viewers an update on his feud with the purple snake itself. In 2021, Dr Disrespect teased that he wanted to develop his own battle royale game, then he said he actually wanted to start his own studio. In December 2021, the Doc finally revealed his secret game studio, The Midnight Society, commenting that he wanted to embrace what he called Day Zero gamers. Day Zero gamers presumably follow the game at every step of development through frequent updates and are involved in testing before the game releases. This helps players feel like a part of the process and know what kind of game they're signing up for, but it also serves to build anticipation about a title and spread the word through people who have actually experienced it. Sounds perfect, right? Now, Dr Disrespect has revealed more details about his upcoming game and studio, and it has fans in an uproar.
ComicBook

xQc Calls Out "Stupid" Will Smith Chris Rock Slap Reaction

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is the latest to weigh in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after the latter made a joke at the expense of the former's wife while on stage. If you've been on the Internet for even a few minutes, you'll know that the moment actually divided viewers and those that caught the action later on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and elsewhere. While most condemned Smith for his actions, some defended him. And of course, some also used it as an opportunity to flood the Internet with memes and further jokes.
ComicBook

New Zelda Games Teased by Nintendo Insider

It looks like some new games associated with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise could be coming to Nintendo Switch in the future. Within the past day, Nintendo announced that it would unfortunately be delaying the next mainline installment in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, into early 2023. And while this news was saddening to a number of Zelda fans, it sounds like Nintendo still has other plans for the series in the works.
CinemaBlend

The Witcher Season 3 Has Apparently Added A New Cast Member Whose Story May Have Book Connections To Henry Cavill's Geralt

It’s been a few months now since The Witcher finally returned to Netflix, and graced fans with a Season 2 ending that offered up some big reveals about the things Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer will be facing in the future. We know that Season 3 is still in pre-production, but now The Witcher’s first new cast member has apparently been added, and their character may have a major book connection to Henry Cavill’s Geralt.
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Creator Honors Final Episode With Spicy Art

My Dress-Up Darling has brought its debut anime run to an end, and series creator Shinichi Fukuda has shared some special new art to celebrate! Fukuda's original manga release had been enjoying a fair amount of popularity and recognition among fans since its initial drop, but now it's gotten to a whole new level thanks to the success of its anime adaptation. Premiering as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, the first season of the series introduced fans to a new main duo that instantly got the attention of fans everywhere despite all of the heavy hitting franchises also airing new episodes.
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
The Independent

GTA 6 is officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, but when will it be released?

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success is thanks to its many rereleases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news on an upcoming sequel.Well that day has finally arrived, as Rockstar Games made an official announcement on 4 February confirming the speculation: the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.The publisher seemed to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future, since there has been...
ComicBook

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter Is Shutting Down

Naughty Dog has announced that support for Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is officially coming to an end. The free-to-play mobile game launched on iOS and Android devices back in 2016, offering connectivity with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. By playing the mobile title, players could unlock various cosmetics for use in the PlayStation 4 game's multiplayer mode. Fortune Hunter has been removed from both storefronts, and players are no longer able to make in-game purchases. Fortunately, the developer has stated that those with the game on their device can still play it in offline mode.
PC Gamer

Wordle in Minecraft took some wild math to pull off

It was inevitable. We've had Nerdle (Wordle-but-math), CrossWordle (Wordle-but-reversed), and Squabble (Wordle-but-multiplayer), and now the phenomenon has crossed the streams with another. Yep, it's Wordle-but-Minecraft. The official name of the map is Word Hunt, and it was created by urgle_gurgle (thanks, PCGN). As in Wordle, the goal is to guess...
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
ComicBook

New Witcher Game Sparks Speculation With New Medallion

Precious little is known about CD Projekt Red's upcoming The Witcher game, but fans of the franchise think that we could see a protagonist besides Geralt. Yesterday, CD Projekt Red announced they were working on a new game based on The Witcher, the popular fantasy franchise created by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The announcement noted that the game would kick off a "new saga" for the franchise, seemingly hinting that this would be a new series of titles instead of The Witcher 4.
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Official Trailer for New Tekken Series

The massively popular Tekken video game franchise will soon be making its anime debut with Netflix, and the streaming service has given fans a first look at what to expect with its first trailer! The Tekken franchise is one of the most notable fighting game series currently out there today, but the franchise has had quite a bit of trouble when it comes to expanding to other projects. The franchise has made an attempt at a live-action adaptation in the past, but it went as well as you would expect. Now the series is breaking out in a whole new medium.
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Release Date Update Revealed by Developer

We're nearly a quarter into 2022 but PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio haven't unveiled anything new about the highly-anticipated game God of War Ragnarok. Despite previously stating that the title would launch in 2022, some fans have started to worry that Ragnarok could end up slipping into 2023 given the silence that has surrounded it. Luckily, based on a new update from one of the developers working on the project, this won't be the case.
ComicBook

Marvel Rumor Suggests Problems With Upcoming Disney+ Show

Moon Knight may be the next big Marvel series to hit Disney+, but there is also plenty of hype for She-Hulk. The Tatiana Maslany-starring series is set to debut on the streaming service later this year, but while fans are excited for Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new rumor suggests that there could be a problem with the series. According to The Ankler's Jeff Sneider (via The Direct), there are some behind-the-scenes rumblings about the series.
