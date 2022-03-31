ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Workers at Starbucks in Cottonwood Heights plan to unionize

By Eliana Sheriff, Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bl3F_0evLccUR00

Workers at a Starbucks in Cottonwood Heights announced their plans Thursday to form a labor union. If successful, they would become the first Starbucks store in Utah to unionize.

“I think it’s really neat that this entire movement is led by baristas like me just communication after work,” said Jacob Lawson, Shift Supervisor.

Shift supervisor Jacob Lawson has been with Starbucks for 4 years and never thought he’d be leading the way for his team to form a union.

More than 100 Starbucks locations around the country have filed for union recognition in over 20 states since last fall.

“As soon as the Buffalo stores started unionizing I started talking to everyone about it and I really wanted to know what their thoughts were, and when everyone said oh that sounds great is really when we talked about doing it here,” said Lawson.

Starbucks partners at the 7025 South Highland Drive location planned to formally petition the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Thursday for a union representation election.

Brittany Glazier has been with the company for three years. She says she’s excited to be a part of this movement.

“We deserve to have our voices heard as partners in this company… and just embodying what a partner means is standing up for each other and making sure we get what we deserve,” said Brittany Glazier.

Nationally, Starbucks workers are organizing with Workers United (SEIU), the same international union that has backed successful campaigns in Buffalo NY, Mesa Arizona, Seattle Washington, and Knoxville Tennessee.

According to Workers United, an overwhelming majority of eligible employees at the Cottonwood Heights cafe have signed union authorization cards.

But taking on a multibillion-dollar corporation which has not been quiet about an anti-union position is a bold move.

“They’ve been practicing quite a bit of union busting, we’ve experienced some hour cuts here. Higher management is discouraging us from unionizing,” said Glazier.

Jacob and Brittany hope by standing up and speaking out they can change the work environment to be better for everyone.

“I grew up in a union family, the difference in a way that a union works changed by life and a child and I hope to give that to other people and experience that myself,” said Glazier.

“This is what we need more of in the country, it’s great that Starbucks is unionizing, but I think it’s important that McDonalds or Taco Bell employees look at the Starbucks movement and go, we can do that too,” said Lawson.

In a letter e-mailed early Thursday morning to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and signed by the store’s employees, Cottonwood Heights workers wrote:

“‘Partnership’ means sharing power, accountability and success. That is why you are receiving this letter today. We.. the partners of Starbucks 50326 …have decided to stand with partners across the country in expressing our intentions to unionize. We’re overjoyed to declare that we will be filing (for an election) with Workers United, and we are excited to see what this will bring.”

Michelle Eisen, a Buffalo Barista who helped lead the first successful organizing campaign at Starbucks in December of last year, added her voice:

“I am thrilled to welcome the first store from the state of Utah to our campaign! It takes an immense amount of courage to be the first to do anything, but it is especially brave in this case. The decision to take on a multi billion dollar corporation that has not been shy about its anti-union position, deserves to be applauded. With each new petition filed our movement gains both momentum and strength. I am incredibly excited to add the Cottonwood Heights store to our list! ”

NPR reported that Starbucks has pushed back on unionizing efforts at other locations with tactics including closing stores for months after workers announced intentions to unionize.

Union organizers have said they want better training, better staffing, and better pay that will increase over time, as well as more respect from management.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Starbucks corporation for comment.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News

22K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow FOX 13 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
US News and World Report

Starbucks Store in Tennessee Votes to Unionize - Workers Group

(Reuters) -Workers at a Starbucks store in Knoxville, Tennessee, voted eight to seven to form a union on Tuesday, becoming the first of the U.S. coffee chain's stores in the South to unionize, a spokesperson for SB Workers United said. The store became the ninth Starbucks outlet to unionize in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

More than 60 workers across three Amazon delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks, according to one of the labor organizers leading the effort. Ellie Pfeffer, an organizer and warehouse associate at an Amazon delivery station called ZYO1 in Queens, New York, said five people walked out of her station Wednesday in a shift that only has nine workers. She said 28 employees walked out of another station in the borough, called DBK1, and 30 more at the DMD9 station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.The protest is being organized by...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Local
Utah Society
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Society
State
Utah State
wcbu.org

Peoria Campustown Starbucks will vote to unionize next month

Workers at the Starbucks Campustown location in Peoria are one step closer to having a union. Ballots for union election voting will be mailed to all employees on April 5, and counted on April 26. Workers say the process is moving faster than expected. Last week, attorneys for Starbucks conceded...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
Axios

Starbucks in downtown Columbus joins union drive

Employees of a Starbucks near the Ohio Statehouse intend to unionize. Why it matters: The downtown store is the first in Columbus to join more than 150 of the coffee chain's stores across the country pushing for unions, including a few in Cleveland. What's happening: An "overwhelming majority" of workers...
COLUMBUS, OH
KKTV

Union push growing for Starbucks employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another southern Colorado Starbucks store is filing paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board, pushing for union representation. The Starbucks store at N. Academy Blvd. and Flintridge Dr. is the latest to join the union push Monday, followed by the Brookside St. and S. Nevada location announcing the same move one week ago. Both stores’ employees gathered Monday morning for a press conference, explaining why they want a union.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two Colorado Springs Starbucks stores move to unionize

COLORADO SPRINGS – There are now two Starbucks stores joining the movement to unionize after the Academy Blvd. and Flintridge Rd. store filed its intent to organize employees under the National Labor Relations board Monday morning. Last week, the Starbucks location at Nevada Ave. and Brookside St. moved through the same process to form a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Salon

Starbucks "partners" continue to find success in union efforts

The momentum for Starbucks employees organizing shows no signs of stopping, after several stores in the Buffalo, NY area successfully voted to join Workers United this week. The now nationwide movement among employees of the cafe chain found success back where it all started; Workers at two locations in Buffalo NY became the first in the U.S. to successfully organize in December 2021, after decades of anti-union efforts from the coffee behemoth's executive leadership.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Union#Labor Relations#Starbucks Corporation#Labor Issues#Shift Supervisor#Nlrb#Workers United#Seiu
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Starbucks Closings in 2022

Hundreds of locations have permanently shuttered since 2020, and more have been announced. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Starbucks.com, QSRMagazine.com, StarbucksEverywhere.net, Google.com, QuerySprout.com, and KTVU.com.
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy