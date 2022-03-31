Report: Padres have 'engaged' in trade talks with Bucs for Bryan Reynolds
According to Audacy Sports baseball insider Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres “engaged in trade talks this spring with the Pittsburgh Pirates in an attempt to acquire All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
Nightengale adds that pitcher Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers have been some of the names “mentioned in discussions.
The 26-year-old Paddock went 7-7 last season with an ERA of 5.07. He struck out 99 and only walked 22.
The 22-year-old Weathers went 4-7 last season with a 5.32 ERA. He struck out 72 and walked 30.
Reynolds hit .302 last season.
He led Major League Baseball in triples, had 35 doubles, hit 24 home runs, drove in 90 runs with a .390 on-base percentage and .522 slugging percentage.
Reynolds did this on a team with little talent around him.
Interest from other teams in Reynolds is not new and it is believed any suitor would need to give up a ton of potential talent to land the Pirates outfielder.
Reynolds and the Pirates were unable to agree on a $4.9 million deal asked by Reynolds and will take their star player to his first year of arbitration.
