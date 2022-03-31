ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Padres have 'engaged' in trade talks with Bucs for Bryan Reynolds

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

According to Audacy Sports baseball insider Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres “engaged in trade talks this spring with the Pittsburgh Pirates in an attempt to acquire All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

Nightengale adds that pitcher Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers have been some of the names “mentioned in discussions.

The 26-year-old Paddock went 7-7 last season with an ERA of 5.07. He struck out 99 and only walked 22.

The 22-year-old Weathers went 4-7 last season with a 5.32 ERA. He struck out 72 and walked 30.

Reynolds hit .302 last season.

He led Major League Baseball in triples, had 35 doubles, hit 24 home runs, drove in 90 runs with a .390 on-base percentage and .522 slugging percentage.

Reynolds did this on a team with little talent around him.

Interest from other teams in Reynolds is not new and it is believed any suitor would need to give up a ton of potential talent to land the Pirates outfielder.

Reynolds and the Pirates were unable to agree on a $4.9 million deal asked by Reynolds and will take their star player to his first year of arbitration.

