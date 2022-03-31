ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Historical Society offering field trip grants to schools statewide

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Greenwood Rising

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center is now accepting applications for the Oklahoma Transportation Grant program, a new field trip transportation grant program for Oklahoma schools.

The purpose of the program is to increase the accessibility of learning opportunities for students to form connections on subjects formative to the state’s history, the history center said in a press release.

Funding for the program was appropriated to the Oklahoma Historical Society through Senate Bill 1081 in 2021 for the purpose of providing schools with grants to facilitate access to Black history and civil rights education outside of the classroom.

This program will provide funding for kindergarten through 12th grade classes to visit specific institutions in Tulsa or Oklahoma City.

Locations include the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Greenwood Rising in Tulsa, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City, the Freedom Center & Clara Luper Civil Rights Center (upon completion of renovations and construction) in Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.

All schools and teachers in the state are welcome to learn more and apply for the Oklahoma Transportation Grant by visiting www.okhistory.org/historycenter/transportation-grant.

