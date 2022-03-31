ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Kremlin decree: Foreign currency can still buy natural gas

By FRANCES D'EMILIO and GEIR MOULSON
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbJZa_0evLbjhj00
Russia Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with top officials on support to aviation industry in Russia amid western sanctions vis videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Mikhail Klimentyev)

ROME — (AP) — "Unfriendly countries" can continue to pay for natural gas in foreign currency through a Russian bank that will convert the money into rubles, according to a Kremlin decree published by state media Thursday, a day after the leaders of Italy and Germany said they received assurances from President Vladimir Putin.

Putin talked tougher, saying Russia will start accepting ruble payments starting Friday for Western countries that imposed sanctions over its conflict with Ukraine. He said contracts will be stopped if buyers don't sign up to the new conditions, including opening ruble accounts in Russian banks.

“If these payments are not made, we will consider it a failure of the buyer to fulfil its obligations, with all the ensuing consequences," Putin said.

The decree Putin signed and published by state news agency RIA Novosti says a designated bank will open two accounts for each buyer, one in foreign currency and one in rubles. The buyers will pay in foreign currency and authorize the bank to sell that currency for rubles, which are placed in the second account, where the gas is formally purchased.

Speaking shortly after Putin’s announcement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave a noncommittal initial response to Russia’s new conditions. He said the gas contracts stipulate payment mostly in euros and sometimes in dollars. He said he made clear to Putin in a phone call Wednesday “that it will stay that way.”

“What his ideas are for how this can happen is what we will now look at closely,” Scholz told a reporters in Berlin. “But in any case, what goes for companies is that they want to and will be able to pay in euros.”

Italian Premier Mario Draghi said earlier Thursday that he had also received assurances from Putin that Europe would not have to pay in rubles and diffused fears that Moscow would cut off supplies of gas used for heating and electricity.

Draghi said Putin assured him during a 40-minute phone call Wednesday evening that “existing contracts remain in force. ... European companies will continue to pay in dollars and euros.”

Putin announced last week that Russia will demand "unfriendly" countries pay for natural gas only in Russian currency, instructing the central bank to work out a procedure for buyers to acquire rubles in Russia. That sent already high gas prices even higher amid fears it could be a prelude to a natural gas shutoff, which could disrupt Europe's economy and hurt Russia's finances. The Group of Seven major economies, including Italy and Germany, agreed to reject the demand.

Draghi said Putin gave a lengthy explanation of how to both maintain the payments in euros and dollars while satisfying Russia’s “indication of payments in rubles.’’

Draghi said he referred the discussion to experts and that analysis was underway “to understand what it means,” including whether “European companies can continue to pay as foreseen, if this means something for the ongoing sanctions.”

“The feeling is one I have had since the beginning, that it is absolutely not simple to change the currency of payments without violating the contracts,'' Draghi said.

Draghi also told the foreign press corps that Europe is pushing for a cap on gas prices with Russia, saying its payments are funding the war in Ukraine and the prices being paid by Europe are out of line with the global market.

“We — Germany and Italy, along with other countries that are importers of gas, coal, grains, corn — are financing the war. There is no doubt,’’ Draghi said. “For this reason, Italy along with other countries, are pushing for a cap on the price of gas. There is no substantial reason that the price of gas is so high for Europeans.”

Draghi noted that Russia has no other market for its gas, giving Europe room to maneuver. Asked about the risk that Russia would respond by turning off the taps, Draghi said, “no there is no danger.”

The prospect of continued gas deliveries in exchange for euros drew a cautious welcome from German industry.

“It’s good news at least in the short term, because Russian gas deliveries can’t be replaced in the short term,” Achim Dercks, the deputy managing director of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told RBB24 Inforadio on Thursday.

He noted that companies are concerned that any cutoff would affect industry in particular, “but ultimately that would have severe economic effects for us all.”

___

AP reporter Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

59K+

Followers

101K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Natural Gas#Currency War#Kremlin#Ap#Russian#German
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Place
Rome, IT
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
BBC

Putin's back against the wall in Ukraine - Biden

Japan condemns Russia withdrawal from peace treaty talks. Japan on Tuesday criticised Russia's decision to withdraw from bilateral peace treaty talks and to suspend joint economic projects related to disputed islands. Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of the standoff over the islands...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy