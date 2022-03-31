Crash on I-81 in Staunton cleared

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The drivers of both vehicles were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a pickup truck and a logging truck. Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 11:40 a.m. Monday on Route 360 near Route 614 in Halifax County. The impact of the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on I-26 west near mile marker 92 in Richland County. At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, a tractor-trailer was traveling west when the driver slowed for traffic. Another driver struck the tractor-trailer in the rear, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Update: I-95 North in Bangor has completely reopened. A large crash on Interstate 95 North has reduced travel to one lane and snarled traffic throughout Bangor. Maine State Police photos of the scene show long lines of traffic stretching under the Hammond Street overpass. One photo shows a sedan and multiple tractor-trailers as being involved in the initial crash.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 8:39 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-64 a half-mile east of the I-81 interchange. VSP says a 2005 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling west on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 northbound saw some traffic delays while crews worked to clean up a tractor-trailer that overturned. The tractor-trailer rollover happened Thursday morning around 7:00 near mile marker 179.8. The lane restrictions were near mile marker 180 and were acive for just over three hours. The lane has since reopened. […]
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to a portion of Interstate 81 southbound near the Town of Strasburg and the Shenandoah/Warren County line. The meeting will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Strasburg High...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West impacted drivers Tuesday evening. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the multivehicle crash was reported around 5 p.m. near the Eastern Star Road exit. As of 6 p.m., congestion was no longer reported in the area. The left lane had […]
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: VDOT reports that the crash is cleared and lanes have been reopened. On US-11 in Shenandoah County, in the vicinity of Hoover Rd; Rt. 605E/W (Shenandoah County), motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. All north lanes and south lanes are closed.
HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire & Rescue took to Facebook to remind everyone the current burn ban in place will remain in effect until further notice. Staunton crews responded to 2 outdoor fires overnight. No open-air burning of any type is allowed. WHSV’s First Alert Storm Team says with...
Drivers coming from Duson and points west who need to get to Lafayette and points farther east need to take U. S. 90 this afternoon. Traffic on Interstate 10 East is at a standstill because of a crash with injuries near the Scott exit. According to witnesses, traffic was backed up past the Duson exit as of 1 p.m.
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - West Beverley Street is blocked in the 900 block due to a traffic crash involving a utility pole. Several traffic lights in the area have also been affected. Use caution as emergency personnel and utility crews will have road closures in the area. Sgt. Butch Shifflett...
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Department reported an accident during Thursday’s tornado in which two vehicles sustained heavy damage when a tree was knocked over by high winds. The incident occurred on Joshua Road and has since been cleared. The large tree was blown into the roadway as two vehicles, a […]
A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was rear-ended Monday night on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police are looking for people who witnessed or have information on the crash, which was reported around 9:56 p.m. on I-81 south, at mile marker 74.6 in West Hanover Township.
Comments / 1