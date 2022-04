Wonder of the Seas, the newest Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report cruise ship has claimed the title as the biggest cruise ship in the world. It may also have stolen the crown when it comes to being the ship with the most/best activities from either its own ship relative Odyssey of the Seas, or Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO