Chamber Member Spotlight: Brenda Trejos, Helping Everyone Understand Medicare

Northern Colorado's giant heart is on display once again as a local man from Fort Collins traveled to the border of Ukraine to assist with free pet services. I was just having a conversation with some of my radio fam here in Windsor just last week about just how many huge, giving hearts we have here in our Northern Colorado community. That proves to be true again as Denver 7 reports that local veterinarian, Jon Geller, from Fort Collins, Colo., traveled on his own dime to help care for pets near the Ukraine and Romania border.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO