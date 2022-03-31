Today In The Culture, March 31, 2022: How Are Art Museums Doing? | Soho House Sueños Residency | Joyce DiDonato’s Eden at Harris

“I think a lot of people assume I would like to live in a white box,” says Rebekah Bowling. But after years of working in contemporary art galleries (she’s currently a senior specialist at the auction house Phillips) and having recently moved to Southern California, where neutral interiors reign king, Bowling craved just the opposite. The Virginia native has her childhood home to thank for that. Her American history–buff parents built a house from the ground up that was a replica of a historic home that George Washington’s brother once lived in. “They copied the details down to the molding,” she recalls. “Having an environment that felt different and not ubiquitous became important to me. It might not necessarily have to be a Colonial-style house, but it has to have character.”

