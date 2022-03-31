ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Today In The Culture, March 31, 2022: How Are Art Museums Doing? | Soho House Sueños Residency | Joyce DiDonato’s Eden at Harris

By Ray Pride
newcity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“While the pandemic has devastated the visitor numbers of many big-name museums, some medium-sized institutions are already thriving,” reports The Art Newspaper. “While the immediate danger has passed, and most major institutions have survived, battered and bloodied, many were still operating at or below thirty-five percent. As elsewhere in the world,...

www.newcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
ARTnews

Tehran Museum Director Ousted After Artist Plunges into Oil Pool in Performance Mishap

Click here to read the full article. The Iranian government replaced the director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) last week after an aerial performer flubbed their performance above a cherished museum installation. On March 12, the artist fell while performing above the famed 1977 installation Matter and Mind by the Japanese artist Noriyuki Haraguchi in the atrium of the museum. The installation consists of a 14 feet by 21 feet rectangle filled with 1,190 gallons of oil. During the performance, the acrobat splashed into the oil and stained the floor with the thick liquid. Two days later, Iran’s deputy...
MUSEUMS
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Met Will Sell Picasso's First Cubist Sculpture for $30 Million USD

Offered at Christie’s 20th-century art evening sale later this May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is officially selling Pablo Picasso‘s Tête de femme (Fernande). The piece, which is the first Cubist sculpture by the artist, is expected to be priced in the region of $30 million USD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Stroger
Person
Rachel Portman
Person
Joyce Didonato
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Handel
Robb Report

This Warhol Painting Could Fetch a Record-Shattering $200 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In what is poised to become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches its expectation, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Rare Yves Klein Receipt from Storied Empty Space Sale Heads to Auction

Click here to read the full article. One of the last surviving receipts that Yves Klein issued to collectors as part of a storied 1959 performance in which the French artist sold off pieces of empty space is headed to sale. The piece of paper, which granted ownership to only a few buyers of Klein’s invisible art piece, will be auctioned during a single-owner sale at Sotheby’s in Paris on April. The sale will mark the first time that one of the receipts produced as part of the performance, titled Zone de sensibilité picturale immatérielle (Zone of Immaterial Pictorial Sensibility), will...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soho House#Art Museums#Art Gallery#Museum#The Art Newspaper#Block Club Chicago#Jackson Park Location Of#The Obama Foundation#Transportation
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

After Moving to L.A. From NYC, This Couple Dipped Every Room in Their New House in Color

“I think a lot of people assume I would like to live in a white box,” says Rebekah Bowling. But after years of working in contemporary art galleries (she’s currently a senior specialist at the auction house Phillips) and having recently moved to Southern California, where neutral interiors reign king, Bowling craved just the opposite. The Virginia native has her childhood home to thank for that. Her American history–buff parents built a house from the ground up that was a replica of a historic home that George Washington’s brother once lived in. “They copied the details down to the molding,” she recalls. “Having an environment that felt different and not ubiquitous became important to me. It might not necessarily have to be a Colonial-style house, but it has to have character.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art to display new exhibition that explores Mexican culture

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art will display a new exhibition that "explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization," according to a news release from the city.
EL PASO, TX
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
FOX 28 Spokane

Dreamworks exhibit comes to the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture!

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is opening a new exhibit! Dreamworks Animation: The exhibition – Journey from the Sketch to Screen opens here in Spokane on Sunday, March 27. The exhibit is an interactive experience, where you can learn how to animate and...
SPOKANE, WA
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy