ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

This Day In Sports: Lute lights the championship lamp at Arizona

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout scoring a basket in overtime, Arizona wins its first national championship with an 84-79 win over Kentucky at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. The UA version of the Wildcats set an NCAA title game record by making 34 free throws, 14 of them from MVP Miles Simon. The ‘Cats also...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

This Day In Sports: A hot start to Junior’s hottest season

On Opening Day before 57,586 fans at the Kingdome, Seattle centerfielder Ken Griffey Jr. crushes two home runs off David Cone as the Mariners upend the defending world champion New York Yankees, 4-2. Junior would go on to have a monstrous MVP season, leading the American League with 56 homers, 125 runs, and 147 RBIs. Mark McGwire would have competed for the AL home run crown that year, but he was traded by Oakland to the St. Louis Cardinals in midseason. McGwire hit 58 home runs between the two teams in two leagues.
BOISE, ID
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU waste big lead in loss to No. 8 Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: April 3rd

HOUSTON (KSEE) – On April 3rd, 2002, the expansion Houston Texans announced that they would select David Carr with the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s NFL Draft. The draft was still 17 days away. “We believe we will be selecting a player in David that possesses all the qualities we are looking for […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offensive lineman Jonathan Denis will enter the transfer portal

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jonathan Denis has announced via Twitter that he will leave the program and enter the transfer portal.The Homestead, Fla. native still has four years of eligibility remaining after missing the 2021 season with a knee injury. Denis was a former four-star recruit and one of the top offensive linemen to come out of Florida is the 2020 class. With Denis’ departure, the Ducks have just 13 offensive linemen on scholarship, 11 on campus right now,  and he’s the second lineman to leave the Oregon program since the start of the new year. As with many players who have come across the country to play for the Ducks, odds are Denis will be looking for a team a little closer to home. Jeremiah 29:11: For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Thank You Oregon🙏🏾 this wasn’t an easy decision at all. I am beyond blessed to be having given this opportunity❤️love y’all pic.twitter.com/uVDIIA6i78 — Tow Truck❗️ (@jdenis658) April 4, 2022
HOMESTEAD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lute Olson
Person
Sean Miller
WHIO Dayton

Lowry has 16 points, 10 assists as Heat beat Raptors 114-109

TORONTO — (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109 on Sunday night. Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy