This Day In Sports: Lute lights the championship lamp at Arizona
3 days ago
Without scoring a basket in overtime, Arizona wins its first national championship with an 84-79 win over Kentucky at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. The UA version of the Wildcats set an NCAA title game record by making 34 free throws, 14 of them from MVP Miles Simon. The ‘Cats also...
On Opening Day before 57,586 fans at the Kingdome, Seattle centerfielder Ken Griffey Jr. crushes two home runs off David Cone as the Mariners upend the defending world champion New York Yankees, 4-2. Junior would go on to have a monstrous MVP season, leading the American League with 56 homers, 125 runs, and 147 RBIs. Mark McGwire would have competed for the AL home run crown that year, but he was traded by Oakland to the St. Louis Cardinals in midseason. McGwire hit 58 home runs between the two teams in two leagues.
NEW ORLEANS — North Carolina will play Kansas for the title Monday. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to a thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival UNC to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Documents obtained by FOX13 show just a chunk of the violations the University of Memphis men’s basketball team is facing. This comes more than a week after NCAA violations were announced, and FOX13 sent an open records request to the university to get those records.
ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
HOUSTON (KSEE) – On April 3rd, 2002, the expansion Houston Texans announced that they would select David Carr with the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s NFL Draft. The draft was still 17 days away. “We believe we will be selecting a player in David that possesses all the qualities we are looking for […]
It is an end of an era at Duke University. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski coached the last game of his career after 42 seasons with the team, and while it didn't end the way fans hoped, his fans say this loss will not define Coach K.
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jonathan Denis has announced via Twitter that he will leave the program and enter the transfer portal.The Homestead, Fla. native still has four years of eligibility remaining after missing the 2021 season with a knee injury. Denis was a former four-star recruit and one of the top offensive linemen to come out of Florida is the 2020 class.
With Denis’ departure, the Ducks have just 13 offensive linemen on scholarship, 11 on campus right now, and he’s the second lineman to leave the Oregon program since the start of the new year.
As with many players who have come across the country to play for the Ducks, odds are Denis will be looking for a team a little closer to home.
Jeremiah 29:11: For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
Thank You Oregon🙏🏾 this wasn’t an easy decision at all. I am beyond blessed to be having given this opportunity❤️love y’all pic.twitter.com/uVDIIA6i78
— Tow Truck❗️ (@jdenis658) April 4, 2022
Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns
TORONTO — (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109 on Sunday night. Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had...
When Olivier Sarr converted a four-point play in the fourth quarter, it was clear. This was just the Thunder’s night.
Sarr was swishing, Poku was passing and the Suns sat back and watched the show.
