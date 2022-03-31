ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1847 Goedeker's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 2 days ago
1847 Goedeker Inc GOED reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $142.7 million, missing the consensus of $145 million. It reported $16.7 million in net sales and $107.9 million in pro...

