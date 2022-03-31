Tenor Andrea Bocelli coming to Columbus for concert stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be stopping in Columbus as part of 11 new stops during his tour.
Bocelli will be accompanied by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra when he stops at Nationwide Arena, Dec. 8, to perform songs from his new album, “Believe.”NBC4 concert calendar through April 30
The complete list of Bocelli’s December tour stops include:
- DECEMBER 1, 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Chase Center
- DECEMBER 3, 2022 / Las Vegas, NV / MGM Grand Garden
- DECEMBER 4, 2022 / Anaheim, CA / Honda Center
- DECEMBER 7, 2022 / Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- DECEMBER 8, 2022 / Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena
- DECEMBER 10, 2022 / Boston, MA / TD Garden
- DECEMBER 11, 2022 / Bridgeport, CT / Total Mortgage Arena
- DECEMBER 13, 2022 / Long Island, NY / UBS Arena
- DECEMBER 14, 2022 / New York, NY / MSG
- DECEMBER 16, 2022 / Savannah, GA / enMarket Arena
- DECEMBER 18, 2022 / Miami, FL / FTX Arena
Tickets for Bocelli's December 2022 dates go on sale to the public Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at www.andreabocelli.com/tickets
