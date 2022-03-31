Tenor Andrea Bocelli coming to Columbus for concert stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be stopping in Columbus as part of 11 new stops during his tour.

Bocelli will be accompanied by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra when he stops at Nationwide Arena, Dec. 8, to perform songs from his new album, “Believe.”

The complete list of Bocelli’s December tour stops include:

DECEMBER 1, 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Chase Center

DECEMBER 3, 2022 / Las Vegas, NV / MGM Grand Garden

DECEMBER 4, 2022 / Anaheim, CA / Honda Center

DECEMBER 7, 2022 / Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse

DECEMBER 8, 2022 / Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena

DECEMBER 10, 2022 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

DECEMBER 11, 2022 / Bridgeport, CT / Total Mortgage Arena

DECEMBER 13, 2022 / Long Island, NY / UBS Arena

DECEMBER 14, 2022 / New York, NY / MSG

DECEMBER 16, 2022 / Savannah, GA / enMarket Arena

DECEMBER 18, 2022 / Miami, FL / FTX Arena

Tickets for Bocelli’s December 2022 dates go on sale to the public Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at www.andreabocelli.com/tickets

