Darts player Ted Hankey charged with sex assault

 2 days ago
Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said the 54-year-old has been charged in relation to an incident in Cheshire in September last year.

A police spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge Edward Hankey with the sexual assault of a woman.

“The CPS made the decision to charge the 54-year-old after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary.”

The former professional darts player, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, has been released on bail and will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, police said.

Hankey, whose nickname is The Count, is a two-time World Professional Darts champion.

