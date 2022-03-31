Prairie Players Civic Theater Presents “Harvey”

The Buffalo High School Theater Company will perform their spring play Into the Woods at the Buffalo High School Auditorium in two shows next week. According to Wikipedia, Into the Woods “is a musical with music and lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim. The story intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairytales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.”

