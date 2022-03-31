ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC cruise ship COVID guidelines updated, warning dropped

By The Associated Press
Federal health officials are dropping the warning they have attached to cruising since the beginning of the pandemic, leaving it up to vacationers to decide whether they feel safe getting on a ship. Cruise-ship operators welcomed Wednesday’s announcement, which came as many people thought about summer vacation plans....

