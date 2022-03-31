Wor-Wic professor receives grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Community Foundation distributed $4.25 million to provide resources to non-profits that struggled due to the pandemic. Several of the recipients might be familiar to you: $25,000 was given to the Wilmington Children’s Museum, Inc., $55,000 to Bladen Disaster Recovery Team, $25,000 to The Child Development Center in New Hanover County, $45,000 to the Columbus County Partnership for Children, $25,000 to Disability Rights North Carolina in Bladen County, $25,000 to Oasis NC in New Hanover County, and $55,000 to Roots of Recovery in Pender County.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO