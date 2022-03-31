Parkside High receives STEM donation

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. – Fire officials responded to a leaking propane tank in West Ocean City Friday night. At around 9:30 p.m., the Ocean City Fire Department responded to a report of a propane gas odor at 12627 Balte Road. On arrival, firefighters found a 250 gallon underground propane tank filled to 40% capacity that was leaking before the shut off valve feeding the residence. Officials consulted with the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Emergency Response Division and determined that since the tank was leaking from an unknown location, the best course of action would be to burn off or “flare” the remaining propane in the tank.

