Parkside High receives STEM donation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick health, the largest healthcare system in Frederick County, has received a generous donation of $4.4 million from the estate of the late Ms. Carol Fisher. Fisher lived in the Frederick area for nearly 40 years and took an interest in supporting the hospital’s cancer treatment program after her mother received […]
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Pilot Mountain Outreach Center has received a $2,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The center will use the gift to purchase cereal for clients of the food pantry. Karen Caparolie, an outreach center...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Meharry Medical College received a $20 million donation from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott Wednesday. The college says that the funds will address “health disparities and advance health equity while our nation and world are positioned for a moment of enormous change.”. The money will also...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Flower City Habitat for Humanity is getting a piece of the sizable donation coming to the international organization. Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has donated $436 million to the organization as a whole and Flower City Habitat is receiving $3.75 million. It plans to use the money...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Nearly 500 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Hagerstown, Maryland, where Metro’s newest 8000-series railcars are slated to be built. On Monday, the Hogan administration announced Hitachi Rail will open a new 307,000 sq. ft. facility in Hagerstown, a city in western Maryland located in Washington County.
The “rare but dangerous” deer tick virus that was found at its highest infection rate ever in Clearfield County in January has been found in additional locations in the state, several Pennsylvania state agencies announced today in a tick-awareness event. “Unusually high infection rates” of more than 80...
While the negotiations to reopen White’s Ferry have broken down over raw feelings, it’s nearby Poolesville, Md., that’s suffering for it, according to the town commissioners president. Poolesville is the first stop after departing the ferry on the Maryland side of the Potomac, which means commuter traffic...
SUSSEX CO., Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man. According to police, 30-year-old Durron Jones II is wanted for multiple warrants, capiases, and violation of probation. He is approximately 6’2″, 180 pounds, and may be in the Dagsboro, Seaford, Bridgeville, or Delmar area.
WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. – Fire officials responded to a leaking propane tank in West Ocean City Friday night. At around 9:30 p.m., the Ocean City Fire Department responded to a report of a propane gas odor at 12627 Balte Road. On arrival, firefighters found a 250 gallon underground propane tank filled to 40% capacity that was leaking before the shut off valve feeding the residence. Officials consulted with the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Emergency Response Division and determined that since the tank was leaking from an unknown location, the best course of action would be to burn off or “flare” the remaining propane in the tank.
With all the negativity at the head of many recent conversations involving Black people and education — the CRT debate, modern-day racism and discussions on gender identity are just a few examples — it’s always nice to have a moment where we can actually celebrate Black excellence in the school system.
CHAPIN, S.C. — Morgan Murphy is a sophomore at Chapin High School, raising money to go to Europe by cleaning up her community. "I thought that it would be a good idea to have a fundraiser... I could pick up the trash, help the community and hopefully get a few dollars," Murphy said.
MARYLAND- A Dorchester County resident announced he’s running for the Maryland House of Delegates. Tom Hutchinson is running for the District 37B seat that will be vacated by Delegate Johnny Mautz. Hutchinson said he’s been very involved in the area. He’s an entrepreneur, business leader, and is a member...
(Fargo, ND) -- The Great Plains Food Bank says it has received a pair of large donations. The donations from the John Deere Foundation total over 47-thousand dollars. Officials say the funds will provide more than 143-thousand meals. GPFB features three childhood hunger programs, including its backpack program, youth summer...
Panola College School of Energy students will begin learning on new portable electrical trainers the program purchased from a $20,000 donation received from The Crain Foundation and R. Lacy Services. Students will use the new portable electrical trainers for basic and advanced electrical courses in programs such as electrical and instrumentation, residential commercial electrician, natural gas compression, petroleum technology, maintenance technician, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham Public School System is one of four districts selected by Georgia Power to benefit from a $3 million education grant. Dr. Angie Lewis, the interim executive director of the SCCPSS Office of Career Readiness, said the district plans to use that funding to bolster their STEM and STEAM workforce and advanced education programs.
