ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Jaffe: Parents shouldn't try to control what other students learn, read

By Letter to the Editor
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago

TO THE EDITOR:

Thank you for your in-depth article “Onekama parents voice concerns over novel at school board meeting.”

I’m pleased families are aware of what their child reads at school. It is inappropriate though to control what other students are reading and learning. I applaud superintendent Gina Hagen's clearly stated position. Making alternative books available for students is the sensible option.

There is literature inappropriate to be encountered at young ages.- The books mentioned, “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Copper Sun” are suitable for most eighth graders.

Learning about dark moments in our shared history is part of education and growing up. Our public schools educate students to become citizens who will make their own decisions about social issues.

Rosalind Jaffe

Onekama

Comments / 0

Related
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Shouldn’t our kids learn the truth?

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. At a time when Florida is openly passing laws to suppress the voting rights of millions of Black Americans, letter-writer David Paine asks us to look over here (where you’ve relatively succeeded), not over there (where the government is actively trying to screw Americans again).
KIDS
Long Beach Tribune

“(One) student was the “Slavemaster” because he knew how to handle them,” students ‘sold’ Black classmates as slaves while in school, parent speaks out

Parents were in total disbelief and completely devastated about an incident that happened recently in a school when students held a ‘slavery auction’ where they were selling their Black classmates as slaves. The incident was brought to the light of the day when a mother of a Black student shared a post on social media informing other parents, the school district and the community.
SOCIETY
Lawrence Post

Public school teacher was suspended after he hanged a Black doll from a cord at the front of the classroom because he wanted the students to see if someone would claim it

Public school teacher hanged a black doll from a cord at a high school because he wanted the students to see if someone would claim it. The history teacher, who is white, said that he found the black doll unattended and hung it from the cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom so the owner could retrieve it. But, according to an online petition, the history teacher “has been heard using slurs against trans people, even making transphobic statements directly against trans people; has been seen making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement; has been known to consistently make racially charged comments towards POC in his classes.”
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onekama
Harvard Health

About 40% of parents think mask-wearing harmed their kids’ school experience

A recent poll found that more than 4 in 10 parents of school-aged children think that mask-wearing to protect against COVID-19 harmed their kids’ overall scholastic experience. The survey, conducted by POLITICO and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, found that only 11% of parents think that masks...
KIDS
Phys.org

To help Black students feel safer, schools must embrace their cultural identity

To create a safer learning environment for Black students, schools should turn to culturally relevant and Afrocentric policies and practices that better incorporate their identity in the school culture, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The research, published earlier this year in School Psychology International, suggested that practices...
BUFFALO, NY
US News and World Report

Gifted and Talented Programs: What Parents Should Know

Across the country, educators, politicians and activists are debating the value and fairness of gifted and talented education programs, which were created to support K-12 students with advanced abilities who need a more challenging academic program than their peers. The National Association for Gifted Children defines gifted students as those...
EDUCATION
inputmag.com

School library software tests parent-controlled censorship system

A popular school library management system is testing new features to allow parents more control over what their children check out at the library. Because, you know, the level of surveillance software already used on children just wasn’t enough for some people. Follett School Solutions, the company behind popular...
EDUCATION
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
227
Followers
371
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy