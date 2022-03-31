Jaffe: Parents shouldn't try to control what other students learn, read

TO THE EDITOR:

Thank you for your in-depth article “Onekama parents voice concerns over novel at school board meeting.”

I’m pleased families are aware of what their child reads at school. It is inappropriate though to control what other students are reading and learning. I applaud superintendent Gina Hagen's clearly stated position. Making alternative books available for students is the sensible option.

There is literature inappropriate to be encountered at young ages.- The books mentioned, “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Copper Sun” are suitable for most eighth graders.

Learning about dark moments in our shared history is part of education and growing up. Our public schools educate students to become citizens who will make their own decisions about social issues.

Rosalind Jaffe

Onekama