ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH LIVE: Pelosi gives weekly press briefing

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will hold a press briefing Thursday morning.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags District of Columbia House Nancy Pelosi press briefing press conference Speaker U.S. House Of Representatives United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Reporters call out Associated Press reporter for ending White House press briefing early

Reporters were caught in a tense debate after the conclusion of Monday’s White House press briefing. After less than 45 minutes of questioning, Associated Press correspondent Josh Boak appeared to call an end to the briefing for White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Reporters in the back, however, criticized the decision for ignoring questions and prioritizing more establishment media outlets.
POTUS
The Independent

‘This is America’: Jamie Raskin delivers fiery speech condemning Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino

Rep Jamie Raskin delivered a fiery speech during the 6 January committee’s session on Monday night during which the members voted to hold former Donald Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt.During the vote, Democratic Congressman Raskin took aim at Mr Navarro’s claim that his communications were covered by “executive privilege”, a principle that Mr Raskin pointed out was “nonsense talk” and has now been “rejected by every court that has looked at it”.“This is America and there is no executive privilege here for presidents, much less trade advisers, to plot coups and organise insurrections against the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
CBS News

Bolton says he recalls Trump using the term "burner phones"

John Bolton, the former national security adviser in the Trump administration, told CBS News on Tuesday that he had heard former President Donald Trump use the phrase "burner phones" in several discussions and the former president knew what it meant. White House records obtained by CBS News and The Washington...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
Axios

Cheney says Trump was warned of Jan. 6 violence

Jan. 6 Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Monday that former President Trump was warned of the possibility of violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Why it matters: The committee is tipping its hand as it seeks to paint a picture of a president who knowingly and willfully put lawmakers at risk in pursuit of overturning the election.
POTUS
New York Post

Post leads White House reporters’ revolt after Psaki briefing ends early

White House correspondents erupted in protest Monday after an Associated Press reporter signaled press secretary Jen Psaki to pull the plug on the daily briefing before others had a chance to ask a question. “Thanks, Jen,” the AP’s Josh Boak told Psaki 39 minutes into the Q&A period, indicating that...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WOUB

FRONTLINE Presents ‘Pelosi’s Power,’ the first documentary on Nancy Pelosi’s life and legacy – March 22 at 9 pm

Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, at 9 pm on PBS and on YouTube. Streaming at 7 pm at pbs.org/frontline & in the PBS Video App. facebook.com/frontline | Twitter: @frontlinepbs | Instagram: @frontlinepbs | youtube.com/frontline. This Women’s History Month, FRONTLINE presents Pelosi’s Power, the first documentary on one of the most powerful...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

524K+
Followers
63K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy