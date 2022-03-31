WATCH LIVE: Pelosi gives weekly press briefing

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will hold a press briefing Thursday morning.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags District of Columbia House Nancy Pelosi press briefing press conference Speaker U.S. House Of Representatives United States Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.