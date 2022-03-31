ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Divided Over Hack to Open a Car If You've Locked the Keys Inside

By Rebecca Flood
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Where was this before I broke my window years back!!!" one TikToker...

Comments / 27

Larry Selvage
3d ago

why doesn't ppl just post about how you can do illegal to stuff and get away with it that's what this is doing showing them how to break into someone's car and it not be known

Reply(3)
8
Robert Edwards
2d ago

I have been a mechanic for 34 years. this will not work on any car that the windows are functioning properly. His car is broken and thats the only reason this worked.

Reply(2)
7
It's Only Me
3d ago

If you've ever taken apart a door and seen the window mechanism... it's not exactly something you want to be forcing down like that. The chances of that window "sealing" correctly without wind noise now is very unlikely. There's a reason they make lock out kits with air bladders.. wedges.. and picky bars. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Reply
3
