Internet Divided Over Hack to Open a Car If You've Locked the Keys Inside
"Where was this before I broke my window years back!!!" one TikToker...www.newsweek.com
"Where was this before I broke my window years back!!!" one TikToker...www.newsweek.com
why doesn't ppl just post about how you can do illegal to stuff and get away with it that's what this is doing showing them how to break into someone's car and it not be known
I have been a mechanic for 34 years. this will not work on any car that the windows are functioning properly. His car is broken and thats the only reason this worked.
If you've ever taken apart a door and seen the window mechanism... it's not exactly something you want to be forcing down like that. The chances of that window "sealing" correctly without wind noise now is very unlikely. There's a reason they make lock out kits with air bladders.. wedges.. and picky bars. 🤷🏻♂️
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 27