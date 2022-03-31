Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded...
Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
We examined 10 years of warnings issued by the NWS to find which offices issue the most. Due to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, most are in the South. We also broke down the most warnings issued for flooding, winds, winter weather and extreme temperatures. The National Weather Service issues...
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding is underway across parts of the South, and the dangerous storms will continue to slowly march eastward through midweek. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued the following severe weather watches:. A Tornado Watch is valid until...
Strong and severe storms could be moving through Oklahoma, with the potential of producing hail or tornadoes. The storm is expected to last from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A tornado watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee,...
Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
DEADLY tornadoes have ripped through Texas, destroying around 1,000 homes and leaving at least one person dead. Residents in multiple states are still under severe weather warnings as Texas reels from the aftermath of a storm that might not be over yet. Tornado watches, hail, and wind warnings are in...
(Dallas, TX) -- A multi-day severe weather outbreak is set to slam the southern U.S. on the first Monday of Spring. The Storm Prediction Center says it will start later Monday with storms primarily in the eastern half of Texas. Tuesday could see the most wild weather in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida panhandle. The storms will then move towards Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia on Wednesday.
The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense storm system moved through Texas Monday, leaving widespread damage and some injuries as tornadoes raked the I-35 corridor. Damage was extensive in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, just northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. In the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston, another reported tornado caused damage.
Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Callahan and southern Shackelford Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mccarty Lake, or near Albany, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albany, Moran, Putnam, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, Us-283 Near The Callahan- Shackelford County Line, Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line and I-20 Near The Callahan- Eastland County Line. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 317 and 323. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
