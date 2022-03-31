Yankees GM Blames World Series Drought on 2017 Astros’ ‘Illegal and Horrific’ Actions

New York’s general manager still isn’t over the 2017 ALCS.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed New York’s lengthy World Series drought on Thursday, and he found an interesting scapegoat as his club seeks its first championship since 2009.

Cashman highlighted the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017 as a central reason behind New York’s drought, noting Houston’s actions were “so illegal and horrific.”

“The only thing that stopped [us] was something that was so illegal and horrific," Cashman told The Athletic . “So I get offended when I start hearing we haven't been to the World Series since '09. Because I’m like, 'Well, I think we actually did it the right way.' Pulled it down, brought it back up. Drafted well, traded well, developed well, signed well. The only thing that derailed us was a cheating circumstance that threw us off.”

The Yankees reached the ALCS in 2017 before losing to the Astros in seven games. Houston would go on to win the World Series, though they were later given a historic penalty in 2020 for its sign-stealing operation.

Perhaps Cashman has a gripe regarding the 2017 playoffs, though perhaps he has some amnesia regarding the succeeding four playoffs. New York was eliminated from the postseason by Boston in 2018 and 2021, Tampa in 2020 and Houston in 2019.

The Yankees enter 2022 seeking its first World Series in over a decade. Gerrit Cole will take mound for New York on April 7 as the Yankees host the Red Sox on Opening Day.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes