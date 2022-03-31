Trump Ignores Backlash Over Asking Putin for Dirt on Hunter Biden
Trump is facing criticism after he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any information he has on Hunter Biden's alleged business...www.newsweek.com
Trump is facing criticism after he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any information he has on Hunter Biden's alleged business...www.newsweek.com
Trump has no shame. Why not ask Putin why he's bombing children's hospitals? Would rational people believe a word that Putin says?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5