New Rochelle, NY

Four-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Building In New Rochelle

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
The fire broke out at 2 Hamilton Ave. in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An early-morning fatal four-alarm fire broke out in a commercial space in Westchester, officials announced.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, first responders in New Rochelle were dispatched to Hamilton Avenue near City Hall when a large fire broke out in an area business.

Upon arrival, officials said that there was smoke billowing through the air as multiple crews worked to contain the fire.

The two-story building houses multiple offices for several area businesses.

A woman who lived in the building also reportedly died.

While fire crews were on scene, North Avenue was closed in downtown New Rochelle.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

