Cancer

Lymphoma Treatment, Symptoms Explained As Jeff Bridges Feels 'Terrific'

By Kashmira Gander
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The Big Lebowski" star spoke of the support he received from the team behind his upcoming show "The Old Man" after he was diagnosed with cancer in...

MedicalXpress

Axi-cel proves effective as first-line treatment for high-risk lymphoma

Results from the ZUMA-12 trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center showed that first-line treatment with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, achieved a high rate of complete response in patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). The study was published today in Nature Medicine, and results recently were presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about large cell lymphoma

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that begins in the lymphatic system. The two main types are Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), which is more common. Large cell lymphoma is a type of NHL. The two most common types of large cell lymphoma are diffuse large B-cell lymphoma...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Recognizing and Treating a Lymphoma Rash

Lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is made up of lymph nodes, vessels, and ducts that transport fluid around the body and work with your immune system to protect against infection. Lymphocytes are important cells in the lymphatic system that fight bacteria and...
CANCER
Person
Jeff Bridges
#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Cancer Treatment#American Cancer Society
WTKR News 3

Blood pressure medicine recalled due to nitrosamine levels

"Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time."
HEALTH
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

How to identify the signs, symptoms of kidney disease

HOUSTON – When Elizabeth Dravis suddenly felt tired, she thought nothing of it. It was around the holidays, plus she’s a busy mom. So she thought, who in her shoes wouldn’t be tired?. However, in her case, it was a sign she had kidney disease. Here’s what...
HOUSTON, TX
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One ‘Toxic’ Ingredient You Should Avoid In Processed Food–It’s So Dangerous!

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can make heart related illness more likely, leading a healthy lifestyle is the key preventative measure when it comes to diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. With the high concentration of processed foods in our diet these days, it is important to pay attention to the foods you’re buying and cooking with. We asked Dr. Prabhdeep Sethi, Interventional Cardiologist with Dignity Health—St Bernardine Medical Center, what ingredients you should avoid, specifically in processed foods, if you are trying to keep your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
LJWORLD

Woman’s nagging symptoms were signs of colon cancer

Andria Devlin didn’t have any risk factors or a family history of colon cancer, so when she began experiencing gastrointestinal issues in her early 40s, she didn’t think much of it. She was having sporadic bleeding with bowel movements and chronic constipation, but didn’t recognize them as much of an issue at the time.
LAWRENCE, KS
