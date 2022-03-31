Permian Basin Area Foundation opens scholarship applications

Permian Basin Area Foundation have announced the 2022-2023 scholarship cycle.

Students and counselors may view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 85 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks through at the PBAF website (pbaf.org).

The application deadline is today.

“The Foundation is looking forward to connecting Permian Basin students with local scholarship opportunities here at the Foundation,” Sherri Heiting, scholarships administrator said.” “Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. However, it will be very important to read all instructions because approximately one dozen scholarships are unique in their criteria with an outside application, a second essay or a different deadline.”

Permian Basin Area Foundation awarded more than one million dollars in scholarships to area students during the last academic year. These awards are made possible by numerous donors to the foundation’s scholarship funds in support of local students pursuing higher education.

To learn more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit pbaf.org or call 432-617-3213.