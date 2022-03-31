Wildfire prompts evacuations near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee

Wildfires in Texas covering more than 38,000 acres have prompted evacuation orders to be put in place across several counties in central parts of the Lone Star State. Strong winds and dry conditions led to firefighters battling the blaze in dangerous weather late on Thursday. Several wildfires have combined and now form the Eastland Complex fire. Parts of Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties have been put under orders to evacuate. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kari Hines has said that no injuries have been reported so far, according to CNN. Via the wildfire information system Inciweb, officials said about...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 DAYS AGO